Virginia Tech, UVA game rescheduled for December

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After being postponed, a new date has been set for the Commonwealth Cup.
UVA will travel to Blacksburg to play at Lane Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 3:30 p.m.
Rather than begin each team’s regular season, the game is now set to be the final regular-season match-up for each squad.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday at 7:30 p.m., but due to coronavirus cases at Virginia Tech, was postponed.
Here’s the statement Virginia Tech published regarding the game’s initial postponement:
After consultation with Atlantic Coast Conference officials, our counterparts at NC State and our campus leadership at Virginia Tech, the mutual decision has been made to move the football game between Virginia Tech and NC State at Lane Stadium to Saturday, Sept. 26. Virginia Tech is now scheduled to open the 2020 football season on Saturday, Sept. 19 against the University of Virginia at Lane Stadium. We will continue to provide updates should any further changes to the 2020 schedule be deemed necessary.Virginia Tech Athletics