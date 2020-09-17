Virginia Tech, UVA game rescheduled for December

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After being postponed, a new date has been set for the Commonwealth Cup.

UVA will travel to Blacksburg to play at Lane Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 3:30 p.m.

Rather than begin each team’s regular season, the game is now set to be the final regular-season match-up for each squad.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday at 7:30 p.m., but due to coronavirus cases at Virginia Tech, was postponed.

Here’s the statement Virginia Tech published regarding the game’s initial postponement: