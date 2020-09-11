Kickoff time set for season opener for UVA vs. Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – We now know when Virginia Tech will begin its quest to regain the Commonwealth Cup.

The ACC announced on Friday that kickoff between Virginia and Virginia Tech is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 on ABC.

📺🚨 ESPN has confirmed the following for Sept. 19: @CanesFootball at @UofLFootball

3:30 pm on ABC@UVAFootball at @HokiesFB

7:30 pm on ABC — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 11, 2020

The game that normally ends the regular season for both teams will begin their 2020 campaigns.

Last year, UVA beat Virginia Tech for the first time since 2003, 39-30.