Kickoff time set for season opener for UVA vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech will host Virginia on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Lane Stadium

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Hokies, Cavaliers, NCAA, Football
Hendon Hooker #2 of the Virginia Tech Hokies rushes past Heskin Smith #23 of the Virginia Cavaliers to score a touchdown in the second half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)
BLACKSBURG, Va. – We now know when Virginia Tech will begin its quest to regain the Commonwealth Cup.

The ACC announced on Friday that kickoff between Virginia and Virginia Tech is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 on ABC.

The game that normally ends the regular season for both teams will begin their 2020 campaigns.

Last year, UVA beat Virginia Tech for the first time since 2003, 39-30.

