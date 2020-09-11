Kickoff time set for season opener for UVA vs. Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – We now know when Virginia Tech will begin its quest to regain the Commonwealth Cup.
The ACC announced on Friday that kickoff between Virginia and Virginia Tech is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 on ABC.
📺🚨 ESPN has confirmed the following for Sept. 19: @CanesFootball at @UofLFootball— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 11, 2020
3:30 pm on ABC@UVAFootball at @HokiesFB
7:30 pm on ABC
The game that normally ends the regular season for both teams will begin their 2020 campaigns.
Last year, UVA beat Virginia Tech for the first time since 2003, 39-30.