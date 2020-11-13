Virginia Tech’s Mike Young navigating COVID-19 challenges with ease, ready for season opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech men’s basketball head coach Mike Young has learned a lot from the Virginia Tech football team on how to navigate the trying times of playing and practicing through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re talking about that in our timeouts and how we’re going to be spaced," said Young. “The five are on the floor are going to be here and a safe distance apart, what that’s going to look like and feel like.”

According to Young, who says his team has been lucky so far, the hardest part he’s had to deal with is learning to teach while keeping his team spread out.

“We’re never going to bring them together as a unit on the practice floor,” Young said. “When I have five or six of them, they are behind me, they are spaced out, and I have a board I’m holding above my head. It’s different, and the pace of our practice is still much the same, but I feel very good.”

Virginia Tech is scheduled to tip off against Radford on Wednesday, November 25.