Washington Football Team trails the Detroit Lions at halftime, 17-3

The Washington Football Team is trailing the Detroit Lions with a score of 17-3 at halftime.

The Lions made the first touchdown of the game with wide receiver Marvin Hall receiving a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mathew Stafford in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Stafford threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr.

Washington’s only points in the first half of the game was from a 38-yard field goal made by kicker Dustin Hopkins in the first quarter.

Lions' kicker Matt Parker made a 53-yard field goal to end the first half.