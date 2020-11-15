67ºF

Sports

Washington Football Team trails the Detroit Lions at halftime, 17-3

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Washington Football Team, Detroit Lions, Football
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Football Team attempts to run the ball during their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Football Team attempts to run the ball during their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team is trailing the Detroit Lions with a score of 17-3 at halftime.

The Lions made the first touchdown of the game with wide receiver Marvin Hall receiving a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mathew Stafford in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Stafford threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr.

Washington’s only points in the first half of the game was from a 38-yard field goal made by kicker Dustin Hopkins in the first quarter.

Lions' kicker Matt Parker made a 53-yard field goal to end the first half.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: