Lynchburg women’s basketball using length and versatility to advantage in 2021

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg lady Hornets went 13-14 overall last year, but head coach Katie Crump says maturity and experience will be the catalyst in games this season.

“We’ve got so much experience coming back, we did lose a few,” Crump said. “But we’re a very experienced and veteran team this year so we’re excited to see what they can do.”

And at the head of it all is senior and Lord Botetourt alum Maggie Quarrels.

“I think this year I’ve kind of accepted I am a leader and believed in myself and got other people to rally around me,” the senior guard said. “That’s a big step from this year to last year.”

Quarrels has started in every game the past two years and averaged 10.5 points in 2020.

“Over the summer and this fall, I worked on defensively footwork and things like that to elevate my game a little further,” she said.

Another asset Lynchburg possesses is length and versatility, which was on display in Saturday’s opener.

“What’s really cool about our team is really versatile, anywhere on the court we have assets that can knock the ball down,” Quarrels said.

“We’re one of the tallest and longest teams in the league, so definitely having good ball pressure, being aggressive in the passing lane,” Crump added.

And while 2021 started off with a close loss to Bridgewater, they know the energy will carry them far.

“You get Duke with no Cameron Crazies, they’re struggling.,” Crump said. “We’ve really talked about good energy and pumping each other up and things of that nature.”

“If we make a layup, hype each other up, hit a big three, I think those things are intangible things that will take us higher than other teams,” Quarrels finished.