Virginia Tech falls to North Carolina in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech trailed close behind North Carolina for much of Thursday’s Quarterfinals game, ultimately losing momentum and falling, 81-73.
The Tar Heels had nine players score, including R.J. Davis with 19 points.
Justyn Mutts led the Hokies in scoring with 24 points.
This loss eliminates the Hokies from the ACC Tournament, but the team is still projected to play in the NCAA Tournament.
Meanwhile, the Tar Heels victory secures a spot for them in the ACC Tournament Semifinals as they take on Florida State Friday.