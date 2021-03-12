Virginia Tech falls to North Carolina in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 11: Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels attempts a shot against Tyrece Radford #23 and Keve Aluma #22 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half of their quarterfinals game in the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech trailed close behind North Carolina for much of Thursday’s Quarterfinals game, ultimately losing momentum and falling, 81-73.

The Tar Heels had nine players score, including R.J. Davis with 19 points.

Justyn Mutts led the Hokies in scoring with 24 points.

This loss eliminates the Hokies from the ACC Tournament, but the team is still projected to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels victory secures a spot for them in the ACC Tournament Semifinals as they take on Florida State Friday.