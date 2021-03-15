Going Dancing: Virginia Tech Women tabbed as a 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks and his bench celebrate a score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Sunday February 28 2021. (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool)

ROANOKE, Va. – For the first time under head coach Kenny Brooks, the Virginia Tech Women’s basketball program is heading to the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies learned Monday night that they are the 7 seed in the Riverwalk Region.

This will be the Hokies 10th appearance as a program, but the first since 2006, when they lost to Connecticut in the Second Round.

Coach Brooks is in his fifth season in Blacksburg and recently reached 100 wins at the helm of the Hokies and he stands as the only active ACC Coach with a streak of 15 consecutive seasons with 20 or more wins. Virginia Tech will enter the Tournament with an overall record of 14-9 and ACC record of 8-8. The Hokies reached the ACC Tournament quarterfinal against the eventual ACC Tournament Champion, North Carolina State.

Virginia Tech will open play on Sunday, March 21, against 10-seed Marquette.

VCU snagged a 13-seed and will play 4-seed Indiana in the Mercado Region and will play Monday, March 22, at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.

The NCAA Women’s Tournament will be played in San Antonio, Texas.