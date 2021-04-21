WATCH: Rustburg, Auburn advance to volleyball State Championships

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Rustburg Red Devils beat Hidden Valley Tuesday in the Class 3 Volleyball State Semifinals 3-1: 25-16, 27-25 (HV), 25-19, 25-21.

Auburn defeated Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 3-1: 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15. Allyson Martin led the team with 21 kills and 18 digs. Madeline Laverne had 14 kills and 10 digs in the Eagles victory. They will host Riverheads in the Class 1 State Championship, in search of back-to-back titles.

Giles defeated Gate City in a Class 2 semifinal 3-3: 22-25, 25-18, 29-27, 23-25, 15-12

In Class 4 action Blacksburg came up short to Loudon County 3-0: 25-21, 25-17, 25-10