Cloudy icon
67º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley taken by Titans with 22nd overall pick in NFL Draft

Farley was unable to attend the draft in person due to a positive COVID-19 test

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
NFL Draft
,
NFL
,
Hokies
,
Caleb Farley
Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

After sitting out this past season for the Hokies, Caleb Farley now knows the next destination in his football journey.

On Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans selected the cornerback with the 22nd pick in the NFL Draft.

Farley was expected by many to be drafted in the first round.

Though invited to attend the draft in person, Farley announced Wednesday morning he will not be attending due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: