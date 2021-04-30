Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley taken by Titans with 22nd overall pick in NFL Draft

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

After sitting out this past season for the Hokies, Caleb Farley now knows the next destination in his football journey.

On Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans selected the cornerback with the 22nd pick in the NFL Draft.

Farley was expected by many to be drafted in the first round.

Though invited to attend the draft in person, Farley announced Wednesday morning he will not be attending due to a positive COVID-19 test.