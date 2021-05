Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Game 3 will be played Saturday at 2 p.m. for the ODAC Championship.

WATCH: Lynchburg and Shenandoah baseball series tied 1-1 heading into ODAC Championship Saturday

If you need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1558.