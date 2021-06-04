Phil Nevin back with Yanks after COVID-19, loss of 22 pounds

FILE- In this April 9, 2021, file photo, New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu celebrates with third base coach Phil Nevin (88) after his home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Strickland during the eighth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Yankees announced Tuesday, May 11, 2021, that Nevin, who is fully vaccinated, has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa. Under Major League Baseballs guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

NEW YORK – Phil Nevin’s voice cracked and his face flushed. Forced from the New York Yankees third base coaching box by the coronavirus and infections, he also had to miss his son’s major league debut.

“We had talked about that day for a long time,” Nevin said Friday before he returned to the Yankees dugout for the first time since May 9. “Not to be able to see him right after the game, now that part, that gets you a little bit, because we’ve talked about it for so long, I told my other son, l go: 'I can still get this day back. No pressure.'”

Nevin, who also suffers from asthma, said he lost 22 pounds and was diagnosed with a bacterial infection in his kidneys and a staph infection. He still has an IV line in an arm that has to be removed before he can be back on the field, but he was back in the dugout and handled the lineup card exchange for Friday night’s series opener against Boston.

His last game at third was May 9 — Mother’s Day — against Washington. The 50-year-old learned of the COVID-19 diagnosis that night during the Yankees’ flight to Florida. The next day he felt OK, and he recalled telling pitching coach Matt Blake at the team hotel: “Hey, there’s no security down there watching us. ... Why don’t we go down for a little walk?”

Ad

When Nevin got tired after 15 minutes, Blake — without telling Nevin — called Yankees athletic trainer Timothy Lentych, who ordered blood tests at a hospital on Tuesday morning. That night, as the Yankees started a series opener at the Rays, Nevin got a call telling him: “Get to the hospital right away.”

“There was an infection we thought was just located in my kidneys as they weren’t functioning properly. Some liver issues going on,” Nevin said. “I knew what it meant: Your body can turn septic.”

A big league first baseman, third baseman, outfielder and catcher for San Diego, Detroit, Texas, Minnesota, the Chicago Cubs, Anaheim and Houston from 1995-2006, Nevin was an All-Star with the Padres in 2001.

He managed the Orange County Flyers in the independent Golden Baseball League in 2009, Detroit’s Double-A Erie SeaWolves in 2010, the Tigers’ Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens from 2011-13 and Arizona’s Triple-A Reno Aces from 2014-16. Nevin became San Francisco’s third base coach in 2017 and has been Aaron Boone’s third-base coach with New York since 2018.

Ad

Ad