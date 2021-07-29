Live updates: Suni Lee, Jade Carey compete in all-around final

American Suni Lee could be in line to win three individual gold medals in Tokyo, starting with the all-around final.

Defending champion Simone Biles withdrew from the all-around final in Tokyo to focus on her mental health, but with her near-guaranteed podium spot freed up, the competition will still be as exciting as ever.

American Suni Lee is now a gold medal favorite and Jade Carey, who is competing for the U.S. as an individual in Tokyo, was moved up into the final with Biles' exit.

Carey, who will be the very last competitor of the day on floor, could debut a new tumbling skill that would be the rated the most difficult in men's and women's gymnastics: the laid-out triple-double. The skill is the straight-body version of what Biles does as her first tumbling pass on floor, and would be named after Carey if she successfully executes it in competition.

The Americans are rotating with Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, Belgium's Nina Darwael and the ROC's Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urasova.

Ad

STREAM: Main Coverage | Apparatus Feed

Follow along below for live updates after each rotation.

Rotation 1

U.S. athletes on vault

Rotation 2

U.S. athletes on uneven bars

Rotation 3

U.S. athletes on balance beam

Rotation 4

U.S. athletes on floor