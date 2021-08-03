Cloudy icon
70º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Relive Simone Biles' Olympic beam routine in primetime

NBC Olympics

Tags: Olympics, NBC Olympics
Relive Simone Biles' final routine from the Tokyo Olympics in primetime on Tuesday night.
Relive Simone Biles' final routine from the Tokyo Olympics in primetime on Tuesday night.

Note: If you somehow managed to stay off of social media and the internet today, there are Olympic spoilers ahead.

Simone Biles came back for one last performance in Tokyo — potentially her last Olympic routine ever — and will leave the Games with another individual medal on the balance beam.

You can catch all the action in NBC's primetime coverage tonight (Aug. 3) at 8 p.m. ET. STREAM HERE.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, withdrew from the team competition after one rotation, citing mental health concerns, and subsequently sat out of the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor final. She was dealing with a case of the "twisties," a condition in which gymnasts feel a disconnect between their body and mind when performing twists. 

USA Gymnastics maintained that she would be evaluated for a potential return to competition, however, and she did just that in her final chance. With a slightly modified routine, which let Biles avoid the twists in her signature dismount, she repeated as the Olympic bronze medalist.

Even if Biles hadn't returned, it would have been a big night for the United States. 

Suni Lee — the individual all-around gold medalist — also competed on beam, looking for her fourth medal in Tokyo. Then, reigning men's all-around national champion Brody Malone competed on the high bar, his signature apparatus, challenging for a medal in an event that also included another stunning performance from the men's Olympic all-around gold medalist Hashimoto Daiki

Tune in to NBC's primetime coverage to relive all the biggest moments.

2021 NBC Universal