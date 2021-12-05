Appomattox County falls to Graham in Class 2 semifinal, 42-28

BLUEFIELD, Va. – It proved to be a back and forth affair in Bluefield on Saturday afternoon between Appomattox County and Graham. While the G-Men led 21-14 at halftime, Appomattox County battled hard to tie things up 28-28 late in the game. But Graham prevailed with the 42-28 win, eliminating the back-to-back champions.

Graham grabbed momentum from two second half kickoffs that were returned for touchdowns by Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw. The loss prevented the Raiders from having a chance to complete a three-peat-- which could have happened for the second time in a 7 year stint.