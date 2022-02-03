Team USA's Brianna Decker out for rest of Winter Olympics

Forward Brianna Decker #14 of Team United States after the game during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group A match between Team United States and Team Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre on February 03, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Team USA forward Brianna Decker is out for the rest of the 2022 Winter Olympics following a scary injury in the tournament-opening 5-2 win over Finland.

Decker got tangled up with Finnish defender Ronja Savolainen and was in audible distress on the ice.

Medical personnel rushed to her aid and Decker was stretchered off the ice. She didn't return.

Decker, 30, has played in three Olympics including the Americans' golden triumph in 2018.

She is the third-oldest player on the U.S. roster after Hilary Knight and Megan Bozek, providing steady leadership to match her play.

She's the author of the first hat trick in National Women's Hockey League history and a six-time gold medalist at the World Championships.