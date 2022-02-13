Virginia wins its fourth straight 63-53 over Georgia Tech

Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) passes the ball next to Georgia Tech center Rodney Howard (24) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Virginia defeated Georgia Tech 63-53. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Jayden Gardner scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to propel Virginia to a 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech. Gardner sank 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws to help the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight game. He has scored in double figures in nine straight. Kihei Clark hit three 3-pointers and scored 15.

“You need to a play to be made, making a shot, making a defensive play, whatever it is, all that stuff was on display. A lot of experience for that young man and I’m glad that he’s here,” said head coach Tony Bennett.

Virginia has won at least 10 conference games in 10 straight seasons. Gardner had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting to spark Virginia to a 32-19 lead at halftime. Michael Devoe led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points.