Women’s curling standings: Seven teams battling for four semifinal spots

With just three sessions of round robin play remaining, there are seven teams fighting for four spots in the women’s curling semifinals, and no teams yet qualified to move on.

Three teams are currently tied for third in the standings, all 4-3 in round robin play: Great Britain, Japan, and the United States.

Just below them, tied for sixth, are Canada and South Korea. Both teams, at 3-3, have the same number of losses but have played one fewer game than the teams in third place.

The U.S. will likely need to win its final two games to move on, and that won’t be easy. They’ll finish round robin play with a contest against Canada, and finish with a game against Denmark (2-5, T-8th in the standings)

Remaining schedule

Here is the remaining schedule for the five 3-loss teams:

Great Britain – vs. China (Tues., 8:05 p.m. ET), vs. ROC (Thurs., 1:05 a.m. ET)

Japan – vs. Team USA (Wed., 7:05 a.m. ET), vs. Switzerland (Thurs., 1:05 a.m. ET)

Team USA – vs. Canada (Tues., 8:05 p.m. ET), vs. Japan (Wed., 7:05 a.m. ET)

Canada – vs. Team USA (Tues., 8:05 p.m. ET), vs. China (Wed., 7:05 a.m. ET), vs. Denmark (Thurs., 1:05 a.m. ET)

South Korea – vs. Switzerland (Tues., 8:05 p.m. ET), vs. Denmark (Wed., 7:05 a.m. ET), vs. Sweden (Thurs., 1:05 a.m. ET)

Switzerland remains at the top of the standings, at 6-1 overall. The Swiss team, skipped by Alina Paetz, hasn’t qualified for the semifinals quite yet, but they seem well on their way with just two games remaining. The final two games won’t be gimmes, though. Switzerland will finish round robin play by taking on South Korea (Tues., 8:05 p.m. ET) and Japan (Thurs., 1:05 p.m. ET), two teams fighting for a spot in the semifinals.

Sweden is second in the standings at 5-2 overall. The Swedish team, skipped by Anna Hasselborg, will finish round robin play with games against the team from the Russian Olympic Committee (1-6, 10th in the standings) (Wed., 7:05 a.m. ET) and South Korea (Thurs., 1:05 a.m. ET).

Women’s curling standings

1 – Switzerland (6-1)

2 – Sweden (5-2)

3 – Great Britain (4-3)

3 – Japan (4-3)

3 – United States (4-3)

6 – Canada (3-3)

6 – South Korea (3-3)

8 – China (2-5)

8 – Denmark (2-5)

10 – ROC (1-6)