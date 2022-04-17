Offensive chemistry highlights Virginia Tech spring game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Maroon Team notched 293 total yards Saturday in Virginia Tech’s annual Spring game on its way to a 26-10 victory over the white team. Marshall transfer quarterback Grant Wells found fellow wide receiver Kaleb Smith for two big scoring plays-- a 47 yard touchdown score and a 51 yard touchdown score, both coming in the opening quarter of the competition.

“I thought Grant played awful well today, did some good things,” said Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry. “Obviously Jason [Brown] had the offensive line struggles a little bit, the white group made it tough for Jason. But Grant, obviously threw some good balls and had a good first half out there.”

But in regards to the quarterback competition, Pry said he’s not ready for an official decision.

“That whole competition is out of my hands right now,” Wells said afterwards. “I’m going to continue to work at that and continue to gain chemistry in the summer. That’s what the summer is all about--getting into shape and getting timing routes down with these guys.”

Ad

In regards to the defense, defensive tackle Tyjuan Garbutt said that while it’s a new style it does mirror Bud Foster’s techniques of defensive play.

“It’s a lot of the same things, a lot of the same coverages but I’d say it’s kind of a newer version,” Garbutt said. “Having adapted to all-spread so I’d say it’s very similar to Foster’s scheme.”

There were no turnovers during Saturday’s game but six defensive guys did record a sack including Garbutt and former Lord Botetourt standout Gunner Givens.

During halftime, head coach Brent Pry presented Spring Practice awards. Brion Murray and Matt Johnson earned the “2022 Tech Tough Strength and Conditioning Award.” Nick Gallo and Josh Fuga earned “2022 Most Improved Award”. The offensive MVP was Da’Wain Lofton while Chamarri Connor claimed the 2022 Defensive MVP. Keli Lawson and Jalen Stroman earned Special Teams MVP honors. The “2022 President’s Leadership Award” was won by Dax Hollifield. And Connor Blumrick earned the “2022 Frank Beamer Ultimate Teammate Award”.