WATCH: Hampden-Sydney, Lynchburg advance to ODAC men’s lacrosse title game

LEXINGTON, Va. – Two semifinal games were played Saturday afternoon in Lexington. In the first matchup, No. 1 seed Washington & Lee faced off against No. 5 Hampden-Sydney. The Generals tied the game up 7-7 with 30 seconds in regulation to force overtime, and Bobby Clagett scored the golden goal.

In game two, #2 Lynchburg faced #3 Roanoke College. The Hornets were on top the entire game, and beat the Maroons 17-9. Lynchburg will face Hampden-Sydney on Sunday in the conference championship at 2 p.m.

In ODAC Women’s lacrosse action, No. 1 Washington & Lee defeated No. 4 Lynchburg 15-6. While No. 2 Roanoke earned a 13-7 victory over No. 3 Shenandoah. The Generals and Maroons will meet in the championship Sunday at 2 p.m.