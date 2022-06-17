78º

Around the Way with EJ: Daniel Brooks

‘It’s just showing more and more that healing is needed and understanding and support is needed.’

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – We first introduced Daniel Brooks during Season 1 for an in-depth talk on athletes and mental health. With it continuing to be a growing topic, we continue the discussion.

“Mindfulness is the simple start to helping and improving individuals mental health,” said Brooks.

We also talked about success--what it is and how to balance it despite personal limitations and setbacks.

“Getting an idea of is it you that really sees this thing as successful? Or is someone else putting this success or vision of success in your head?” Brooks said.

Brooks’ business “Motivate The Game” which specializes in physical and mental training, has also expanded since the last time we talked. For the first time, they have a space to call home here in the Star City which has only helped Brooks expand his original vision.

