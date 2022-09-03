Area stars help fuel William & Mary’s football fortunes

Williamsburg, Va. – William & Mary ralled past the 49ers in Charlotte in their season opener Friday night. The Tribe turned a 17-all game at halftime into a 41-24 win. It’s the Tribe’s first FBS win since 2009. It’s worth noting that we have a handful of former 1st and 10 area stars on the team. EC Glass standout receiver DreSean Kendrick, LCA star receiver Tyler Rose, Blacksburg defensive cog Drew Babcock, and freshman kicker from Lord Botetourt Bryson Harvey are all on the Tribe roster. I caught up with them last week..to find out how they feel about playing for coach Mike London in Williamsburg--and how they feel about this year’s edition of the Tribe.

”I would say it’s an honor for me to be able to play for a coach like coach London. The way he leads men off the field, the standard he holds -- is the same everywhere, the energy he brings is the same energy forever,” Rose explains.

“We are really close and I feel something special with this team -- we’ve been preaching it. We gotta finish, so just the emphasis on being detailed being locked in for all 4 quarters,” Kendrick says.

“We have a bunch of leaders, I’d say. Especially both defense and offense-- just a bunch of leaders, good role models really pay people you can look up to, honestly. You can trust. You could trust the guy on your left, you can trust the guy on your right,” Babcock explains.

Rose had a touchdown catch in the win over Charlotte. Kendrick chipped in 3 grabs for 51 yards. Babcock continues to rehab a knee injury suffered at the conclusion of last year, but hopes to return before the 2022 season is over. William & Mary hosts Campbell next Saturday.