Virginia Tech ready to move forward after ACC Championship run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There were a few more cameras and questions for the reigning ACC Champion Virginia Tech at the “ACC Tip-Off” in Charlotte. And rightly so. Virginia Tech capped of the 2021-2022 winners in 13 of it’s last 16 games, including an ACC Championship win over Duke.

Head coach Mike Young said that the success from March was a quote “Shot in the arm” for the program and Southwest Virginia. But that’s the past and it’s time to move on.

“There have been a lot of positive spinoffs from what that team accomplished,” Young said. “But in southwest Virginia and Blacksburg, life continues to roll on.”

The Hokies student-athletes also agree.

“Completely let that go, everything in the past is in the past now,” said Hokies Forward Justyn Mutts. “I got my ring, looked at it, but it’s in the past now. You can’t hold on to that stuff for too long because you’ll just get stuck in one period of your life forever.”

“I think it’s just holding a standard of keeping the program and culture how it is and setting the standard for how things are going to be done,” said Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor. He was named the 2022 ACC Tournament MVP following the Hokies championship victory.

Virginia Tech said there’s no talk of trying to repeat as champion but simply working hard to meet a higher standard that has been set.