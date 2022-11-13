56º

State Volleyball Quarterfinals: Hidden Valley, Glenvar among teams that advance

Titans remain undefeated

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Noah Hayden, WSLS

ROANOKE, Va. – In what proved to be an energetic and fierce match on Saturday, Hidden valley defeated Rustburg to advance to the VHSL Class 3 State semifinals. The Titans were led by Caleigh Ponn who tallied 22 kills. She was also named the Region 3D Player of the Year. The Titans remain undefeated, 30-0, and will move on to play at Fort Defiance in the semifinals Tuesday night.

Other scores from Saturday:

Class 1: Giles def. Chilhowie 3-0

Class 1: Rappahannock def. Altavista 3-0

Class 1: Auburn vs. Patrick Henry (In Progress)

Class 2: Glenvar def. John Battle 3-0

Class 2: Gate City vs. Appomattox County (In Progress)

Class 3: Fort Defiance def. Tunstall

Class 4: James Wood def. E.C. Glass 3-1

