ROANOKE, Va. – The first round of the Northside Invitational was underway Wednesday.

LCA 49, Glenvar 40

Roanoke Catholic 60, William Byrd 57

LCA will face Roanoke Catholic in semifinals.

Auburn 52, Abingdon 49

Northside 96, Hidden Valley 42

Auburn will face Northside in semifinals.

Competition continues on Thursday.