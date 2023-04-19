Kershaw wins No. 200 in style as Dodgers blank Mets 5-0

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Clayton Kershaw delivered a vintage performance for his 200th win, pitching seven splendid innings of three-hit ball as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 5-0 on Tuesday night.

J.D. Martinez homered twice and drove in four runs, finishing with four hits to help the Dodgers stop New York's five-game winning streak.

Kershaw (3-1) struck out nine to pass Mickey Lolich for 22nd place on the career list with 2,833 strikeouts. The three-time Cy Young Award winner improved to 200-88 in 405 games (402 starts) over 16 major league seasons — the best winning percentage among the 117 pitchers to win 200 games.

The only one of them with a lower career ERA than Kershaw is Hall of Famer Walter Johnson.

Kershaw allowed three singles and no walks. He took a one-hitter into the seventh but needed 32 pitches to get through the inning, letting out a rare primal scream after striking out Tommy Pham with two on to preserve a 3-0 lead.

Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol finished the four-hitter, Los Angeles' first shutout of the season.

Kershaw moved to 11-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 17 regular-season starts against the Mets and joined Hall of Famers Don Sutton and Don Drysdale as pitchers to reach the 200-win milestone with the Dodgers.

Martinez went deep in his first two at-bats for his 19th career multi-homer game as Los Angeles improved to 2-3 on a six-game homestand.

New York is 4-1 to open a 10-game West Coast trip.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill, a Los Angeles-area native, gave up three runs on seven hits over five innings in his first career start at Dodger Stadium. Megill (3-1) lost for the first time in four starts this season.

Kershaw’s evening got off to an ominous start when Mets leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo hit a long fly ball to right field that Jason Heyward dropped for a three-base error. But then Kershaw escaped the early jam by striking out Starling Marte, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in succession.

In the bottom of the first, Freddie Freeman hit a one-out single before Martinez launched a 438-foot drive to center field. Martinez made it 3-0 in the third when he just cleared the right-foot wall with his second home run of the game and third of the season.

The Mets were hitless until the fourth against Kershaw until Lindor singled past shortstop Miguel Rojas. They didn’t get their second hit until Mark Canha blooped a single with two outs in the seventh to end a 13-pitch at-bat. Jeff McNeil followed with a single but Kershaw struck out Pham as he roared along with the Dodger Stadium crowd.

Kershaw retired 10 consecutive batters twice in the outing. He improved to 107-40 in 207 home starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Justin Verlander (upper back) threw a bullpen and is scheduled to throw live batting practice Sunday. He could make a rehab start as early as April 28. ... RHP Carlos Carrasco was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation and RHP Jeff Brigham was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. Carrasco was sent back to New York for further tests. ... RHP Tommy Hunter (back) is with the team in Los Angeles and close to returning from an IL stint.

Dodgers: RF Mookie Betts was expected to miss one game while on paternity leave. INF Luke Williams was recalled from Triple-A. ... C Will Smith is not expected to return from the seven-day concussion IL when he is eligible Thursday, although he will be with the team for its upcoming road series against the Chicago Cubs. ... INF/OF Chris Taylor was out because of soreness in his left side, with an IL stint not out of the question. ... RHP Daniel Hudson (knee) was moved to the 60-day IL and won’t be eligible to return until June.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.41 ERA) will face his former team in the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

Dodgers: RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-2, 5.63) also pitches against his former team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports