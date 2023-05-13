Lynchburg beats Shenandoah in comeback fashion, claim ODAC baseball title

RICHMOND, Va. – It took a comeback effort but the Lynchburg Hornets hoisted the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball title for the 10th time in program history. The Hornets proved to be too much for the Shenandoah Hornets, winning by a score of 11-9.

Shenandoah held an 8-0 lead entering the bottom of the 5th inning. But Lynchburg didn’t waver. The team scored two runs--a solo home runs from Gavin Collins and a walk yielded another run to cut into the lead 8-2.

The scoring continued in the sixth inning for the Hornets. Carrson Atkins and Brandon Garcia both hit RBI doubles yielding 4 runs. Avery Neaves added an RBI single and later came around to score. Lynchburg held a 9-8 lead after the inning closed.

More insurance runs came in the 8th inning after a fielding error by Shenandoah resulted in two runs scoring.

Shenandoah scored on an RBI single in the ninth inning but it wasn’t enough as Lynchburg sealed the deal for the 11-9 victory.

The ODAC title proved to be the second in the last 3 years for the Lynchburg Hornets who have now earned the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.