Shooting 101: Olympic qualifying

Learn which athletes will be representing their countries in Olympic shooting.

How many shooters will qualify for the 2024 Olympics?

There will be a total of 170 men and 170 women competing in Olympic shooting in Paris this summer. The total of 340 shooters is lower than the number of shooters that competed at the Tokyo Olympics, which was 360 shooters.

How do you get on the U.S. Olympic shooting team?

Athletes who want to get on the U.S. Olympic shooting team first must register for a USA Shooting membership. From there, shooters gain access to compete in USA Shooting-sanctioned matches to earn a spot on the U.S. team that then has to go through rounds of Olympic qualifying.

How do you qualify for Olympic shooting?

As the host country, France will automatically get 12 spots for the shooting events, six per gender. Sixteen more qualification spots — are made available to eligible National Olympic Committees.

Through the designated International Shooting Sport Federation Championships, 312 qualification spots, 156 per gender, are up for grabs. Each NOC is eligible to have a maximum of 24 qualification spots with 12 per gender.

The current International Shooting Sport Federation Championships began Aug. 14, 2022, and will continue until June 9, 2024.