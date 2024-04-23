Virginia Tech’s Duffy tabs Hoover as an assistant

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy named Jen Hoover as an assistant coach of the program Monday. Hoover, who most recently was an assistant at Kentucky for two seasons, is the all-time winningest coach at her alma mater, Wake Forest, where she led the program for 10 years. “Coach Hoover brings a wealth of knowledge to our program, including deep experience as a head coach and player in the ACC,” Duffy said. “From our first conversation, I knew Jen would be a great fit, she has the energy needed to continue the winning tradition of Hokie basketball and can develop top talent at an elite level. She knows what it takes to lead and connect with female athletes in this evolving era of women’s college basketball. She’s an excellent addition to an already strong staff.”

In her tenure at Wake Forest, which spanned from 2012-22, Hoover led the Demon Deacons to four postseason appearances, including an NCAA Tournament berth in 2020-21.

Under her leadership, the Demon Deacons had back-to-back All-ACC First Team selections in Ivana Raca in 2021 and Jewel Spear in 2022. Moreover, Wake Forest produced two WNBA Draft picks under Hoover, including recent selection, Raca, who was taken by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2021. While at Wake Forest, Hoover also developed five 1,000-point scorers.

Before her time in Winston-Salem, Hoover spent one year as the head coach at High Point in 2011-12. During that season, the Panthers earned a 20-13 record, including a 13-5 mark in the Big South. The 20 wins tied for the most in a single season since High Point moved to Division I in 1999. Hoover was named the 2012 Spalding Maggie Dixion Division I Rookie Coach of the Year after the season.

“I am both thrilled and grateful to join Coach Duffy and the entire Virginia Tech family,” Hoover said. “Not only is she a proven winner with a knack for player development, but her character and integrity shine through in everything she does. Returning to the ACC and coming home to coach at Virginia Tech is an incredible honor! I’m eager to get to work building strong relationships with our student-athletes, collaborating with our staff, and immersing myself in the unwavering passion of Hokie Nation.”

Hoover has an impressive reputation for developing forwards at the highest level, in part because of her own playing career. A post player herself, she starred for Wake Forest from 1987-91. She was a three-time All-ACC selection and is still second on the school’s career charts for points (1,728) and rebounds (1,006). Hoover led the Demon Deacons to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1988, and the next year, she helped the South Team win a bronze medal at the Olympic Festival in Oklahoma City, Okla., in 1989. Hoover was later inducted into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.