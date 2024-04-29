Suni Lee: Career highlights

By age 21, Suni Lee has achieved more than most gymnasts can even dream about. From making history at her first Olympic Games in Tokyo to taking the Auburn University gymnastics program to new heights, there's no denying Lee has made a huge impact on the sport.

As she gears up for her second Olympic Games, get up to speed with what Lee has accomplished so far.

What are some of Suni Lee's accomplishments?

Prior to becoming a star at the Tokyo Games, Suni Lee brought home a complete set of medals at the 2019 World Championships (team gold, floor exercise silver and uneven bar bronze) in her first season competing at the senior level.

In her first Olympic appearance, she won the coveted all-around gold medal, as well as a silver medal in the team competition and bronze on uneven bars. Lee is the first Hmong-American Olympian and the first Asian-American woman to win the Olympic all-around title.

Shortly after her success in Tokyo, Lee headed to Auburn University where she made history as the first Olympic all-around champion to do collegiate gymnastics. At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Lee won the all-around silver, balance beam gold and helped the Auburn Tigers to a historic fourth-place finish.

How many medals did Suni Lee win in Tokyo?

Suni Lee won three medals in Tokyo - one of each color. Lee won a silver with the U.S. team, gold in the all-around and bronze on the uneven bars.

How many 10s does Suni Lee have?

Suni Lee scored nine perfect 10s during her collegiate career at Auburn University. Lee scored two 10s on uneven bars and three on balance beam during her freshman season in 2022. During her sophomore season - which was her final season - she scored two 10s on uneven bars and two 10s on balance beam.

How much did Suni Lee make at the Olympics?

At the Tokyo Olympics, U.S. Olympians who reached the medal podium received payments of $37,500 for every gold medal won, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze. That would bring Lee's Tokyo earnings to $75,000, but through post-Games sponsorship deals and engagements, her earnings are estimated to be much higher. According to a 2022 report from On3, Lee ranked No. 2 out of all female student-athletes with an estimated 1.5 million dollars in NIL deals.