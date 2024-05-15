Lynchburg baseball ready to make a run in the NCAA tournament

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The reigning Division III National Baseball Champions are ready to make another run in this year’s tournament. The Hornets won the ODAC Championship and earned an automatic bid into the tournament.

A big difference, though, is former head coach Lucas Jones stepped down in August. A new coaching staff was announced with new head coach Travis Beazley. It is no easy feat to have success in the first year.

“There was a change in coaching staff, but the biggest thing is, we kept a tight group of core players here that really know the culture from last year and instilled that in the new guys, the transfers, and the freshmen, so they’ve really taken to it,” sophomore Benton Jones said.

“I think the best thing about our offense is the guys picking up after each other,” grad transfer O’Kelly McWilliams said. “It’s the game of baseball, it’s a game of failure, guys are going to mess up in big situations and small situations, but as long as we have guys consistently putting up tough at bats and picking up their teammates, no matter the situation, we’re going to experience a lot of success like we’ve been able to do.”

Lynchburg will face Ithaca in the first round at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in Cleveland.