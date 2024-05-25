Lynchburg wins Super Regional, advances to National Championship

ROANOKE, Va. – The Lynchburg Hornets baseball program is heading back to the NCAA DIII national championship after beating La Verne in Super Regional play.

Lynchburg set the tone by winning game one on Friday with a 7-1 victory. It was a tightly contested, 1-1 ballgame heading into the eighth inning. That’s when the Hornets dropped six runs. On the mound, Wesley Arrington pitched eight innings, allowing just six hits and three walks.

On Saturday, needing just one more win, Lynchburg got just enough offense to secure the 6-4 win. Benton Jones churned out three hits and an RBI while O’Kelly McWilliams IV gave the Hornets some much needed insurance runs in the top of the eighth inning. Nick Mattfield gave Lynchburg a solid outing on the mound going 6.2 innings. The Suffolk native tallied seven strikeouts and was responsible for allowing just two of the Leopards runs.

With Saturday’s win, Lynchburg now holds a 10-0 record in this year’s postseason with 8 of those 10 wins coming on the road. The 2023 National Champions will begin their defense on Friday, May 31 in East Lake, Ohio as one of eight teams in the championship field. Also in this year’s field is fellow Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe, Randolph-Macon.