1st and 10 Player of the Week: William Fleming’s Malachi Coleman is Week 3 honoree

ROANOKE, Va. – William Fleming’s Malachi Coleman was our 2023 Week 12 honoree for his part in an upset over cross town rival Patrick Henry in the Region 5c quarterfinals.

Nearly one year later - he’s caught our attention again. Against Salem, Coleman had 23 carries for 342 yards and two touchdowns. His effort helped William Fleming win their first game against Salem in 22 years.

For his hard work and dedication to keep the colonels undefeated on the season - running back Malachi Coleman is your 1st and 10 Player of the Week.