Hidden Valley volleyball guided by intensity, humility

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Pierre Ellis is in his first season leading the Titans volleyball program-- a new coach but same goals for Hidden Valley.

“It wasn’t about changing what they’ve been doing because its worked,” said Ellis. “It was about adding and putting a different twist to how we run the program.”

That twist involves a spike in two important characteristics--intensity and humility.

“That’s been one of our main focuses this year and just bringing up the competition and playing our level of the court and controlling our side,” said Titans senior Chloe Muscaro.

A leader in those efforts is the core of seniors including Caleigh Ponn. The Kansas State commit regarded as the best player in the state, Ponn’s example has been bigger than any dig or kill--guiding the Titans from tears of pain to tears of joy in 2023.

“It’s always above me. There’s always someone better than me, always someone that’s giving me this opportunity to be here,” Ponn said. She recently reached another career milestone, eclipsing 2,000 kills. “I come in here and see myself as equal to all of them. The only way I can win and do good is if they win and do good.”

“I think we’re very humble because any team that plays us will give us 100 percent because we have that title. We know that so there is a possibility we can lose,” Muscaro added.

Hidden Valley rattled off 16 straight wins before their first loss of the season came at River Ridge district foe Christiansburg. As district play continues, the Titans are aiming to stay above the net hoping that intensity and humility can lead them to hoisting back-to-back state gold.

“I depend on them just as much as they need the guidance from me and they’ve been instrumental as captains and leaders,” said Coach Ellis.

“It’s a team effort, like everyone always says it’s a team effort,” Ponn said.