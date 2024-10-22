Skip to main content
Clear icon
54º
Join Insider

Sports

1st and 10 Player of the Week: Des Jordan of Alleghany and Quentin Jones of Lord Botetourt earn Week 8 honors

Week 8 was all about separating the good from the great

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: 1st and 10, Player of the Week, High School, Des Jordan, Alleghany Cougars, Quentin Jones, Lord Botetourt Cavaliers

ROANOKE, Va. – When the motto is “separating the good from the great”, we had not one, but two local athletes step up on both sides of the ball. He doesn’t wear number 23 but Alleghany’s Des Jordan delivered a Jordan-like performance. The QB completed 20 passes for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns, 23 rushing yards and 2 scores and defensively, 2 tackles and 1 pass break up. The Cougars are 7-0 after beating Glenvar, sitting pretty in the Three Rivers.

Lord Botetourt’s Quentin Jones came up big against William Byrd. 80 rushing yards on offense but more importantly—12 tackles, 2 pass breakups and 3 interceptions—the last one sending the Cavaliers to their sixth consecutive win.

For their all around efforts Friday night, Des Jordan and Quentin Jones are your Week 8 WSLS 1st and 10 Co-Players of the Week.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos