1st and 10 Player of the Week: Des Jordan of Alleghany and Quentin Jones of Lord Botetourt earn Week 8 honors

ROANOKE, Va. – When the motto is “separating the good from the great”, we had not one, but two local athletes step up on both sides of the ball. He doesn’t wear number 23 but Alleghany’s Des Jordan delivered a Jordan-like performance. The QB completed 20 passes for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns, 23 rushing yards and 2 scores and defensively, 2 tackles and 1 pass break up. The Cougars are 7-0 after beating Glenvar, sitting pretty in the Three Rivers.

Lord Botetourt’s Quentin Jones came up big against William Byrd. 80 rushing yards on offense but more importantly—12 tackles, 2 pass breakups and 3 interceptions—the last one sending the Cavaliers to their sixth consecutive win.

For their all around efforts Friday night, Des Jordan and Quentin Jones are your Week 8 WSLS 1st and 10 Co-Players of the Week.