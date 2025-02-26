Skip to main content
WATCH: Lord Botetourt girls, Hidden Valley boys advance in Region 3D tournament

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Lord Botetourt Cavaliers, Christiansburg Blue Demons, Hidden Valley Titans, William Byrd Terriers, High Schools

ROANOKE, Va. – The Lord Botetourt girls hosted Christiansburg Tuesday. The Cavaliers beat the Blue Demons 79-34. Madilyn Winterton scored 21 points and had 8 steals, while her teammate Maddie Caron had 20 points and 8 rebounds.

In Vinton, the Hidden Valley boys beat William Byrd 52-48.

Tuesday night scores:

Girls Region 1C:

George Wythe def. Bath Co. 68-18

Galax def. Parry McCluer 36-20

Narrows def. Bland Co. 72-65

Fort Chiswell def. East Mont 51-13

Girls Region 1D:

Grundy def. Rural Retreat 47-35

J.I. Burton def. Chilhowie 60-29

Girls Region 2C:

Liberty def. Patrick Co. 73-37

Gretna def. Appomattox Co. 68-59

James River def. Radford 62-59

Chatham def. Martinsville 39-28

Girls Region 3D:

Lord Botetourt def. Christiansburg 79-34

Abingdon def. Pulaski Co. 70-56

Staunton River def. Hidden Valley 37-36

Bassett def. Magna Vista 50-30

Girls Region 4D:

Salem def. Jefferson Forest 67-22

Boys Region 1C:

Parry McCluer def. Grayson Co. 71-36

Auburn def. East Mont 73-60

George Wythe def. Highland 103-37

Fort Chiswell def. Narrows 89-84

Boys Region 1D:

Chilhowie def. Grundy 61-59 Chilhowie

Boys Region 2C:

Floyd Co. def. Martinsville 57-23

Dan River def. Glenvar 80-76

Gretna def. Radford 51-40

Nelson Co def. Appomattox Co. 48-39

Boys Region 3D:

Northside def. Tunstall 80-62

Hidden Valley def. William Byrd 52-48

Carroll Co. def. Lord Botetourt 81-64

Cave Spring def. Abingdon 66-48

Boys Region 4D:

E.C. Glass def. Mecklenburg Co. 59-48

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

