WATCH: Lord Botetourt girls, Hidden Valley boys advance in Region 3D tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – The Lord Botetourt girls hosted Christiansburg Tuesday. The Cavaliers beat the Blue Demons 79-34. Madilyn Winterton scored 21 points and had 8 steals, while her teammate Maddie Caron had 20 points and 8 rebounds.
In Vinton, the Hidden Valley boys beat William Byrd 52-48.
Tuesday night scores:
Girls Region 1C:
George Wythe def. Bath Co. 68-18
Galax def. Parry McCluer 36-20
Narrows def. Bland Co. 72-65
Fort Chiswell def. East Mont 51-13
Girls Region 1D:
Grundy def. Rural Retreat 47-35
J.I. Burton def. Chilhowie 60-29
Girls Region 2C:
Liberty def. Patrick Co. 73-37
Gretna def. Appomattox Co. 68-59
James River def. Radford 62-59
Chatham def. Martinsville 39-28
Girls Region 3D:
Lord Botetourt def. Christiansburg 79-34
Abingdon def. Pulaski Co. 70-56
Staunton River def. Hidden Valley 37-36
Bassett def. Magna Vista 50-30
Girls Region 4D:
Salem def. Jefferson Forest 67-22
Boys Region 1C:
Parry McCluer def. Grayson Co. 71-36
Auburn def. East Mont 73-60
George Wythe def. Highland 103-37
Fort Chiswell def. Narrows 89-84
Boys Region 1D:
Chilhowie def. Grundy 61-59 Chilhowie
Boys Region 2C:
Floyd Co. def. Martinsville 57-23
Dan River def. Glenvar 80-76
Gretna def. Radford 51-40
Nelson Co def. Appomattox Co. 48-39
Boys Region 3D:
Northside def. Tunstall 80-62
Hidden Valley def. William Byrd 52-48
Carroll Co. def. Lord Botetourt 81-64
Cave Spring def. Abingdon 66-48
Boys Region 4D:
E.C. Glass def. Mecklenburg Co. 59-48