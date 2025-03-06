Virginia Tech women’s basketball: the road to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – It’s been two years to the day since Virginia Tech won their first ever ACC tournament title and a lot has changed since then, including the hiring of new head coach Megan Duffy, who has exceeded every expectation that this Virginia Tech team had in her first year in a reload.

The Hokies went .500 in ACC play, earned a first round bye in the ACC tournament and are a team on the bubble for the big dance. It’s no easy feat for anyone. But the key for the Hokies has been: never get too high or too low.

Recommended Videos

“I didn’t know what our record was going to be,” said Virginia Tech head coach Megan Duffy. “I honestly didn’t know or honestly care too much about where we would be in the standings. It was about bringing some stability to Virginia Tech again. It was about believing in our roster and our current players and, you know, the fact that we very much were able--whether we lost a game or won the game to reset ourselves, not get too high or too low, stay focused on our circle, was really important because we had some amazing wins and then we had a couple brutally tough losses. But, I don’t think across this whole year we let it really unravel or move in the wrong direction and that’s what I’m just really excited about. To be able to sneak into that eight spot and have a chance to take that bye outside of the first day of games and hopefully use that as momentum.

Virginia Tech will face Georgia Tech on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the second round of the ACC tournament. This is a team that the Hokies have already beat this season in a double-overtime thriller when the Yellow Jackets were ranked.