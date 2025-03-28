Foul Check Episode 26: NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway with Christopher Bell and Clay Campbell

Brooke and Eric are joined by Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota in the Cup Series, and Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell to preview the Martinsville Spring Race, Chris’ threepeat, and why only the best drivers keep their car in control on a bump and run.

Christopher Bell and Clay Campbell (WSLS)

Brooke and Eric also catch up after a month-long hiatus away from the podcast together, recap our local tournament teams, and why NIL could be changing the Big Dance.

