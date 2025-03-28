Skip to main content
Foul Check Episode 26: NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway with Christopher Bell and Clay Campbell

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Brooke and Eric are joined by Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota in the Cup Series, and Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell to preview the Martinsville Spring Race, Chris’ threepeat, and why only the best drivers keep their car in control on a bump and run.

Christopher Bell and Clay Campbell (WSLS)

Brooke and Eric also catch up after a month-long hiatus away from the podcast together, recap our local tournament teams, and why NIL could be changing the Big Dance.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Have an idea of what you want us to talk about next? Click here to let us know!

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

