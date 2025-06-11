STATE QUARTERS ROUNDUP: Auburn has four teams advance

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a busy State Quarterfinal Tuesday in our area.

Girls soccer:

Class 1: Auburn* def. Honanker 3-1, Altavista* def. Middlesex 3-1, George Wythe def. Bland 1-0

*Auburn and Appomattox will meet in State Semifinals on Friday, George Wythe will face West Point

Class 2: Graham def. Chatham 5-2, Glenvar def. Central Wise 3-0

*Glenvar will face Poquoson in the State Semifinals on Friday

Class 3: Western Albemarle def. William Byrd 4-0, Cave Spring def. Waynesboro 2-0

*Knights will face Brentsville in State Semifinals on Friday

Class 4: Loudoun Co. def Blacksburg 5-2

Boys soccer:

Class 1: Eastern Montgomery def. Honaker 6-0, Auburn def. Patrick Henry 9-1

*East Mont will face West Point in the State Semifinals on Friday, Auburn will face Northampton

Class 2: Radford def. Gate City 2-0, Glenvar def. Graham 8-0

*Glenvar will face Clark County in the State Semifinals on Friday, Radford will face Bruton

Class 3: Western Albemarle def. Magna Vista 4-0, Christiansburg def. Turner Ashby 4-0

*Christiansburg will face Meridian in the State Semifinals on Friday

Class 4: Blacksburg def. Loudon Co 1-0

*Blacksburg will face Monacan in the State Semifinals on Friday

Softball:

Class 1: Auburn def. J.I. Burton 8-0, George Wythe def. Eastside 11-1

*Auburn will face Rappahannock in the State Semifinals on Friday

Class 2: Central Wise def. Chatham 11-1, Appomattox Co. def. Lee 7-3

*Appomattox will face King William in the State Semifinals on Friday

Class 3: Broadway def. Staunton River 8-1

Class 4: Jefferson Forest def. Broad Run 8-0

*Jefferson Forest will face Gloucester in the State Semifinals on Friday

Baseball:

Class 1: Auburn def. Chilhowie 2-1, Northumberland def. Altavista 3-1, Fort Chiswell def. Eastside 9-5

*Fort Chiswell will face Northumberland in the State Semifinals on Friday, Auburn will face Rappahannock

Class 2: John Battle def. Dan River 10-0, Appomattox Co. def. Lebanon 2-0

*Appomattox Co. will face Poquoson in the State Semifinals on Friday

Class 3: Spotswood def. Northside 10-0

Class 4: Woodgrove def. Jefferson Forest 11-3