STATE QUARTERS ROUNDUP: Auburn has four teams advance

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a busy State Quarterfinal Tuesday in our area.
Girls soccer:
Class 1: Auburn* def. Honanker 3-1, Altavista* def. Middlesex 3-1, George Wythe def. Bland 1-0
*Auburn and Appomattox will meet in State Semifinals on Friday, George Wythe will face West Point
Class 2: Graham def. Chatham 5-2, Glenvar def. Central Wise 3-0
*Glenvar will face Poquoson in the State Semifinals on Friday
Class 3: Western Albemarle def. William Byrd 4-0, Cave Spring def. Waynesboro 2-0
*Knights will face Brentsville in State Semifinals on Friday
Class 4: Loudoun Co. def Blacksburg 5-2
Boys soccer:
Class 1: Eastern Montgomery def. Honaker 6-0, Auburn def. Patrick Henry 9-1
*East Mont will face West Point in the State Semifinals on Friday, Auburn will face Northampton
Class 2: Radford def. Gate City 2-0, Glenvar def. Graham 8-0
*Glenvar will face Clark County in the State Semifinals on Friday, Radford will face Bruton
Class 3: Western Albemarle def. Magna Vista 4-0, Christiansburg def. Turner Ashby 4-0
*Christiansburg will face Meridian in the State Semifinals on Friday
Class 4: Blacksburg def. Loudon Co 1-0
*Blacksburg will face Monacan in the State Semifinals on Friday
Softball:
Class 1: Auburn def. J.I. Burton 8-0, George Wythe def. Eastside 11-1
*Auburn will face Rappahannock in the State Semifinals on Friday
Class 2: Central Wise def. Chatham 11-1, Appomattox Co. def. Lee 7-3
*Appomattox will face King William in the State Semifinals on Friday
Class 3: Broadway def. Staunton River 8-1
Class 4: Jefferson Forest def. Broad Run 8-0
*Jefferson Forest will face Gloucester in the State Semifinals on Friday
Baseball:
Class 1: Auburn def. Chilhowie 2-1, Northumberland def. Altavista 3-1, Fort Chiswell def. Eastside 9-5
*Fort Chiswell will face Northumberland in the State Semifinals on Friday, Auburn will face Rappahannock
Class 2: John Battle def. Dan River 10-0, Appomattox Co. def. Lebanon 2-0
*Appomattox Co. will face Poquoson in the State Semifinals on Friday
Class 3: Spotswood def. Northside 10-0
Class 4: Woodgrove def. Jefferson Forest 11-3