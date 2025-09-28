Gauff through to third round of China Open with tough win over Leylah Fernandez

Coco Gauff of the United States plays a forehand return to Leylah Fernandez of Canada during the women's singles match for the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, China, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

BEIJING – French Open winner Coco Gauff was forced to go the distance against Leylah Fernandez before closing out a tight three-setter 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 on Sunday to advance to the third round at the China Open.

The defending champion and a firm crowd favorite in Beijing overcame a second set stumble and then struggled to serve out the match in the third, before breaking Fernandez in the 12th game of the deciding set to clinch it.

Gauff will next face No. 16 Belinda Bencic or Australian Priscilla Hon in the WTA 1000-series tournament.

In earlier matches Sunday, Eva Lys beat No. 10 Elena Rybakina 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 and American McCartney Kessler was leading Barbora Krejcikova 1-6, 7-5, 3-0 when the Czech player retired from the match.

The tournament is being held concurrently with an ATP 500 men’s tournament.

A day after becoming the latest tennis star to make an apology to Chinese fans, Lorenzo Musetti had a less eventful straight sets victory over tour veteran Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3 in a second round match.

Earlier, Learner Tien beat Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with ninth-ranked Musetti in the quarterfinals.

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev plays Corentin Moutet of France in a night match later Sunday.

