Tucker, Bichette, Schwarber among 13 to get $22 million qualifying offers from former teams

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Tucker (30) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NEW YORK – Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette and Philadelphia designated hitter Kyle Schwarber were among 13 players who received $22,025,000 qualifying offers from their former teams Thursday as the free agent market opened for negotiations among all teams.

San Diego right-handers Dylan Cease and Michael King also received the offers, as did New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz, Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen, New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham, Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga, Philadelphia pitcher Ranger Suárez, Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres, Houston right-hander Framber Valdez and Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff.

Recommended Videos

Players have until Nov. 18 to accept.

If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before next July's amateur draft, his former club would receive draft pick compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B. The placement depends on the amount of the new contract and the revenue-sharing and luxury tax status of the team losing the player.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 14 of 144 offers have been accepted.

A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before.

Free agents ineligible for qualifying offers included New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger, Boston third baseman Alex Bregman, Cincinnati pitcher Nick Martinez and Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb