National Signing Day from Salem, Glenvar, Patrick Henry

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens of local athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day, including talented student-athletes from Salem, Glenvar and Patrick Henry High Schools.

At the home of the Highlanders, standout football player Brody Dawyot made his commitment to UNC-Charlotte official.

"I mean it feels amazing," Dawyot said. “It’s a lot of stress taken off me and my family, but I mean it’s definitely amazing just being able to be blessedvwith the ability that God gave me and to be able to take it to the next level. Just going down there, meeting all the coaches, the facilities, and just meeting all the players, it’s just an amazing atmosphere.”

“He’s really an unassuming kid, very humble, he cares about other people, which I think again is the most important thing,” said Glenvar head coach Kevin Clifford. Dawyot was an All-State, All-Region and All-District honoree for his offensive and defensive prowess in 2024 and this season became the VHSL all-time leader in passing touchdowns. “He’s very competitive too, and I think that’s one of the key ingredients to his success.”

At Patrick Henry, three superstar Patriots signed their National Letters of Intent. Ainsley Gibson will continue her basketball career at Rider University while twin sister Addison will lean on her lacrosse career at Campbell University.

As previously reported, Cameron Hairston-Taylor will be taking his talents to Syracuse University where he will team up with former William Fleming standout Malachi Thomas. Hairston-Taylor became the first wide receiver to record over 1,000 yards in a single season.

“First, I wanted to be far away from home.The coaches, like I said, I love Coach Fran, Coach Dre, Coach Tron, all of them. Yeah, so that’s really why,” said Hairston-Taylor.

At Salem High School, 11 student-athletes made commitments. From the baseball program, Zach Bocock is heading to James Madison, Chase Rutledge is heading to Concord while Mason Hale and Brayden White will remain teammates at Ferrum College.

From the lacrosse program, Bailey Redford will take her talents to UNC Chapel Hill.

Four players from the boys lacrosse program are heading to the next level. Holden Custer and Richard Hof are heading Barton College while Carson Garland and Ronnie Frith will remain teammates at nearby Roanoke College.

Representing the girls basketball program, Gabby Crawley will play at UVA-Wise and Emme Custer will suit up for Shenandoah University.