North Cross’ Brown verbally commits to UVA

ROANOKE, Va. – Signing Day at North Cross School ended with a surprise verabal commitment from junior wide receiver and defensive back Demarcus Brown.

He sat behind a table with hats representing South Carolina, Virginia, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. With is family behind him, Brown picked up the UVA ball cap--signaling his commitment to Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers. Brown says the program has been recruiting him since his seventh grade year.

“I wanted to let all the other universities to know that I’m committed to the University of Virginia and I want University of Virginia to trust in me because I trust in them,” Brown said afterward.

Brown, considered the top wide receiver in the state according to 247Sports, had over 20 division one offers to choose from in total.