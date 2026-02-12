ODAC Hoops: Lynchburg tops Hollins, 54-52

ROANOKE, Va. – Hollins fell just short of completing a season sweep of Lynchburg, dropping a 54-52 decision to the Hornets on Saturday in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.

The teams were meeting for the second time this season after Hollins earned a road win in Lynchburg in early December. This time, the Hornets responded with a narrow home victory, pulling away late and holding off a final rally.

Lynchburg used a late first-quarter run to take control, scoring six straight points to open a 15-9 lead. Hollins closed the gap before halftime, trimming the deficit to one, but a late basket sent the Hornets into the break with a 26-23 advantage.

The Hornets pushed the lead to eight in the second half — their largest margin of the night — before Hollins responded. Trailing by eight late, the visitors mounted a rally and cut the deficit to one possession, but Lynchburg made enough plays down the stretch to secure the two-point win.

Zaria Holden led Hollins with 15 points. Jacorra Russell recorded a double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Sarah Morales and Noelani Carter each scored eight points, and Gracie Huffard grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Hollins will travel north on Saturday to face the nation’s No. 4 team, Washington and Lee. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Lexington.