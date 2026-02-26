ODAC All-Conference Honors

FOREST, Va. – The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced its 2026 men’s and women’s basketball all-conference awards this week, recognizing standout performances across the league as teams prepare for postseason play.

On the men’s side, Virginia Wesleyan graduate guard Omari DeVeaux was named Kurt Axe Player of the Year after leading the conference in scoring at 21.3 points per game while also topping his career highs in assists and free throws made. Lynchburg sophomore forward Jamarcus Brown earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, while Randolph-Macon coach Josh Merkel was selected as Bob Johnson Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season. Washington and Lee freshman forward Addison Newkirk was voted Rookie of the Year, and teammate Colin Ryan received Scholar-Athlete of the Year recognition.

Recommended Videos

Lynchburg's Jamarcus Russell (WSLS)

In women’s basketball, Washington and Lee senior forward Mary Schleusner captured both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year for the third straight season, extending her ODAC record with a seventh major individual award. Generals coach Brittney Kemp earned Coach of the Year honors after leading W&L to an undefeated conference season. Hollins freshman Jacorra Russell was named Rookie of the Year, and Guilford senior forward Anna Giannopoulou received Scholar-Athlete of the Year recognition.

Randolph-Macon, Bridgewater and Washington and Lee each placed three players on the women’s all-conference teams, while Randolph-Macon and Roanoke led the men’s selections with three honorees apiece.

Men’s All-ODAC First Team:

Omari DeVeaux, Virginia Wesleyan; Jamarcus Brown, Lynchburg; Nate Stephens, Randolph-Macon; Mason McDaniel, Roanoke; Bryce McNeal, Hampden-Sydney.

Second Team:

Colin Ryan, Washington and Lee; Logan Jones, Bridgewater; Chase Wilson, Guilford; Eli Pruitt, Roanoke; Carter Hill, Randolph-Macon.

Third Team:

Addison Newkirk, Washington and Lee; Justin Stewart, Shenandoah; Brayden Austin, Eastern Mennonite; Tyler Johnson, Ferrum; Marcus Allen, Averett.

Women’s All-ODAC First Team:

Mary Schleusner, Washington and Lee; Anna Giannopoulou, Guilford; Kylie Jackson, Randolph-Macon; Abbey Miller, Bridgewater; Keona Williams, Roanoke.

Second Team:

Jacorra Russell, Hollins; Lauren Peterson, Washington and Lee; Morgan Holloway, Randolph-Macon; Sydney Mitchell, Bridgewater; Aaliyah Brooks, Lynchburg.

Third Team:

Kayla Evans, Roanoke; Emily Stone, Shenandoah; Brooke Carter, Ferrum; Hannah Cole, Eastern Mennonite; Ava Jennings, Averett.