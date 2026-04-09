Glenvar soccer tops Franklin County in 5-0 home win

SALEM, Va. – On the boys soccer pitch Wednesday night, the three-time defending Class 2 state champion Glenvar defeated Franklin County, 5-0.

While the Eagles goalie Drew Nolen turned away some wicked shots early in the game, Parker Doolan was able to sneak one in the right corner off his left foot for the first goal.

In what was a scary moment in the first half, the game was stopped for just over 20 minutes as Highlanders senior Dylan Ludlow had to be carried away in an ambulance after suffering an apparent right leg injury.