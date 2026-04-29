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Sports

Broncos' 2-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons retires after 32 interceptions in his 9-year career

Associated Press

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FILE - Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) runs during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
FILE - Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts to a sack on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert by teammate Zach Allen during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
FILE - Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Nov. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young, File)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) runs during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

DENVER – Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons has retired following a nine-year career, including eight seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos announced Simmons' retirement on Wednesday and noted the news came exactly 10 years after the team selected the safety in the third round from Boston College in 2016.

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Though Simmons started 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons in his final season in 2024, when he had two interceptions, he enjoyed most of his success with Denver. Each of his two Pro Bowl seasons came with the Broncos. He also was a four-time second-team All-Pro for Denver.

“Being a Denver Bronco was more than just a team,” Simmons said in the Broncos' announcement on social media. “It was my heart, my home and my story.”

Added Simmons: “I'm always going to be a Bronco, and I'm always going to be a Broncos fan. They took a chance on me, extended me. This is my home.”

Simmons intercepted at least two passes in each of his nine seasons and finished his career with 32, including an NFL-leading six in 2022. He started in 124 of 134 games in his career.

The Falcons also offered congratulations to Simmons on social media.

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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.