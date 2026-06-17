Golden Knights promote Ryan Craig to head coach from AHL
LAS VEGAS – The Vegas Golden Knights have promoted Ryan Craig to head coach, replacing John Tortorella, the club announced Wednesday.
Craig has been the organization's American Hockey League coach in Henderson, Nevada.
Craig will address reporters on Thursday.
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