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Sports

Appomattox County mourns loss of volleyball coach Mark Drinkard

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Mark Drinkard of Appomattox County (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Appomattox County community is mourning the loss and sudden death of varsity volleyball coach Mark Drinkard. The cause or details are unknown at this time.

The news was shared in a post made by the Appomattox Raiders Facebook page--highlighting the veteran coach’s love for the Raiders program and the passion he had to effect change in the lives of the countless student athletes he coached.

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Drinkard guided Appomattox County volleyball to its first VHSL Class 2 State Championship in 2023 with a 3-2 victory over Bruton. The Raiders finished the season with a 23-3 record.

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