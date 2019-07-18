Eagles focusing on Hokies to open 2019 season

CHARLOTTE, NC. -

After a 7-5 finish last season, and a partially played bowl game, Boston College is ready for their season to begin.

"When I talk about goals of the team, it starts with winning the opener, you have to win the opener," Eagles head coach Steve Adazzio said on Wednesday at the ACC Media Kickoff.

"Next thing you have to do is, you have to become bowl eligible. Then the next thing you have to do is to compete for a conference championship. In order to do that, we've got to be able to stay consistent in the level of our play throughout the season," he added.

And in order to win the opener, they will need to beat Virginia Tech who they host on August 31st.

"When it's your opening week, you have the whole off season, we've been looking at them during the spring, watching film," defensive tackle Tanner Karafa said. "(We're) getting ready, preparing during camp, it's going to be huge for us. We're just going to be as ready as possible and prepared as possible."

But Hokies aside, opening up with an ACC opponent is a challenge in itself.

"Kind of a big test early, I almost rather that," senior AJ Dillon said. "We've all been focused on this game seeing as we didn't get to finish our bowl game this season."

"We're remaining who we are, the greatest thing is having program continuity I believe," Adazzio said. "So, there's no terminology changes for anybody. We had a great spring on both sides of the ball including special teams, we had great development."

