LOUISA CO., Va. – A minor 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Louisa, according to the United States Geological Survey.

This isn’t too far from the 4.8 magnitude quake that happened in Mineral years ago.

No damage or injuries were reported, as earthquakes of this magnitude tend to be weak.

While it wasn’t felt in Roanoke, it was detected at the seismograph on Virginia Tech’s campus.